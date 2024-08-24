Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $16.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $621.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,055,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,733. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.44 and its 200-day moving average is $840.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

