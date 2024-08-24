Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,727. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $131.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

