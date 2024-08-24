General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.69

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 12938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 441,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 87,843 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 108,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 64,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 675,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.