General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.22. 4,058,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,152. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

