General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in General Mills by 9.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.83. 1,957,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,006. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.