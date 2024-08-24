Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Gentex Trading Up 2.5 %

GNTX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 1,266,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.