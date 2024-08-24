GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Stock Price Up 7%

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 163,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 34,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
GigCapital5 Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital5
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigCapital5 stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GigCapital5 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GigCapital5
