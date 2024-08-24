Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several research firms have issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,185,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GBCI stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.80.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.43%.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
