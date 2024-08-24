Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) Insider Purchases £113,460 in Stock

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) insider Dan O’Connor acquired 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.14) per share, for a total transaction of £113,460 ($147,427.23).

Glanbia Trading Down 0.4 %

LON:GLB opened at GBX 15.99 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £41.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.63. Glanbia plc has a 1 year low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Glanbia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,966.10%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

