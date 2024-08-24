Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Plans Dividend of $0.86

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.862 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Price Performance
Shares of GLAPY opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $94.75.
About Glanbia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.