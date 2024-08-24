Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 33,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 28,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
