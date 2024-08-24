Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GBGet Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 33,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 28,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Global Blue Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company had revenue of $114.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Blue Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

