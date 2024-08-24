Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.08 and last traded at C$12.10. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Global X Canadian S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02.

