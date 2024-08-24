Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,917,161 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 4,409,007 shares.The stock last traded at $17.83 and had previously closed at $17.82.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

