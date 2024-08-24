Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 898.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE GL traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $100.84. 897,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,014. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

