Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.29. 234,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $430.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $397.20 and a 200 day moving average of $364.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

