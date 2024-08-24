Goldstein Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,946. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCK traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.22. The stock had a trading volume of 353,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.87. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

