Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 535 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Goldstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Natera by 47.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $181,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,891 shares of company stock worth $11,136,249. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Natera Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.82. 530,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,220. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. Natera’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

