Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Green Plains has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $907.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $10,444,000. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

