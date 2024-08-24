Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,330 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,519,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,880,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

