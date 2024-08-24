Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 2,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 70,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 64.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

