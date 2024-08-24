Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60. 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Guangdong Investment Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Guangdong Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

