Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.54.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $145.80 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,121.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after buying an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

