GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100,118 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $8.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $726.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $682.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

