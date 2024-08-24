GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $164.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

