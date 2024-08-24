GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $515,147,000 after buying an additional 84,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,372 shares of company stock worth $118,440,693 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.02. The stock had a trading volume of 255,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,812. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.49.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

