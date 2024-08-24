GYL Financial Synergies LLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,804,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.30. 15,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day moving average is $313.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $353.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

