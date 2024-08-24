Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $546.63

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.63 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 628 ($8.16). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 606 ($7.87), with a volume of 8,241 shares trading hands.

Hargreaves Services Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 567.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 547.54. The company has a market capitalization of £200.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,648.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

Hargreaves Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,729.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

In other news, insider David Anderson purchased 6,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,537.45 ($52,673.40). Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

