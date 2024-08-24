HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOL. StockNews.com upgraded Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Capmk lowered Emeren Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,885,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

