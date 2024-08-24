HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,802,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.5% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $5.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.78. 795,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,947. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $388.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.90. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

