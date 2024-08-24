Head to Head Review: Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL)

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tilly’s and J-Long Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $623.08 million 0.28 -$34.49 million ($1.41) -4.16 J-Long Group $28.38 million 0.35 N/A N/A N/A

J-Long Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilly’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

76.4% of Tilly’s shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of Tilly’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tilly’s and J-Long Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 3 0 0 2.00 J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilly’s presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Tilly’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilly’s is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tilly’s and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s -6.85% -14.38% -4.75% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. The company also provides third-party merchandise assortment across its various product categories. The company sells its merchandise through its stores and e-commerce website, www.tillys.com. Tilly's, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About J-Long Group

(Get Free Report)

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.