Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 292,476 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 218,233 shares.The stock last traded at $44.20 and had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

