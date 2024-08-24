Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 0.3%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.44). 414,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 203,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.45).
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.43. The company has a market capitalization of £400.01 million, a PE ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 0.87.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
