Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,602. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

