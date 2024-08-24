Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 69,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,602. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.
