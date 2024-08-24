Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,295,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after purchasing an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

STLD stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

