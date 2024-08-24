Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.