Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $5.67 Million in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Koppers by 78.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Koppers by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,626,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,516 shares of company stock worth $420,089. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

