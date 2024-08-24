Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $19.02 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

