Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,039,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,366,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

TTE stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.