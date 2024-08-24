Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $197.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $197.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

