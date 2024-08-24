Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

