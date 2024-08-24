Herold Advisors Inc. Has $250,000 Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 133,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

FSIG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 286,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

