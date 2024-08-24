Herold Advisors Inc. Has $354,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $51.82. 1,903,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,473. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

