Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $192.00 at UBS Group

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.77.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. Hess has a 52 week low of $130.35 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Hess by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

