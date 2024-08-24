HI (HI) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, HI has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $275,134.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,058.86 or 0.99869368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012290 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048641 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $227,342.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.