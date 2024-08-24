Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
Hino Motors Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.
Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.
Hino Motors Company Profile
Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.
