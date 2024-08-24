Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 9000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

