Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

