Horizen Price Hits $9.21 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $9.21 or 0.00014345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $141.41 million and $10.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,355,788 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.