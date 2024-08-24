Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $9.00 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.00 or 0.00014066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $138.14 million and $9.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00066907 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00037720 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,356,519 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.