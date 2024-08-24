Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 92 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $458.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

